Love Knows No Age: 'A Kiss In Kashmir' Book Launch Event With Monica Saigal Wins Hearts In Alexandria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover: A Kiss in Kashmir

Internationally acclaimed author's 12th book, A Kiss in Kashmir releases February 14, 2024

- Susan Lutz, television producer and digital storytellerALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Stephanie CarusoEffective: Feb 8, 2024Email: ...On February 6th, the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center Hotel was the scene of a remarkable gathering for the launch of Monica Saigal 's latest novel, "A Kiss in Kashmir: A Timeless Tale of Love." The event, which saw a full house, was attended by an illustrious array of guests including members of the media, DC's culinary elite, and a passionate contingent of Saigal's readers. Set for public release this Valentine's Day 2024, Saigal's narrative is already generating buzz and acclaim for its fresh perspective on love and freedom.Susan Lutz, a celebrated television producer and digital storyteller, praised the novel's uplifting narrative: "Monica Saigal's new book is a joyous and defiant answer to the question, 'Why are all the great love stories tragedies?'" This sentiment of optimism and defiance resonated throughout the night, captivating all who were in attendance.The enchantment of the evening was further enhanced by the stories of love and second chances shared by Saigal. Vatsala Mehra, renowned for her ghazal, Sufi, and Bollywood performances, described the event as "beautiful and energetic," highlighting the vibrancy of Saigal's storytelling. Neema Nene from the DC South Asian Literary Festival was so moved by Saigal's narratives that she expressed a newfound longing to explore Kashmir, inspired by the vivid and engaging tales shared.Adding to the event's allure was the culinary artistry of Executive Chef Rajeev Sethi, whose dishes celebrated Kashmir's rich flavors, perfectly complementing the thematic essence of the novel without overshadowing its profound message.The Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, under the leadership of General Manager Greg Langweg, MBA, showcased its commitment to community and hospitality, principles that echo the themes of warmth and belonging found within the pages of "A Kiss in Kashmir."As early reviews begin to circulate, the novel's impact becomes ever more apparent. Esteemed author, book reviewer, and poet Kabir Deb remarked, "Monica Saigal's novel A Kiss in Kashmir is a beautiful tale about conquering our desires and exploring them till it reaches its fertile condition... This novel is all about that last word: freedom." This early acclaim highlights the novel's exploration of love across generations, freedom, and the reality checks vital to a meaningful relationship."A Kiss in Kashmir" promises to be more than just a story; it is Monica Saigal's tribute to love's ageless nature, set against the backdrop of Kashmir's enchanting beauty. Kojo Nnamdi, host of WAMU's The Politics Hour, commended the novel for engendering hope and affirming that life, at any stage, can be filled with love, adventure, and new beginnings.About Monica Saigal: Monica Saigal is an acclaimed Indian-American author and storyteller. With a diverse body of work that transcends cultural barriers, Saigal continues to inspire readers worldwide. Residing outside Washington DC, she balances her writing passion with a career in corporate storytelling, weaving narratives that resonate deeply with readers and listeners alike.Embark on a journey of love rediscovered and second chances with A Kiss in Kashmir, available Valentines Day 2024. Available on Amazon , BN, Kobo and other online retailers.Price: $6.99 e-bookPrice: $19.99 PrintAbout Monica Saigal (formerly Monica Bhide)Equal parts storyteller and globe-trotter, Monica Saigal is an award-winning author of twelve books, accomplished literary coach, and educator. Her work transcends countless borders-chronological, geographical, religious, and economical-to inspire readers. Born in New Delhi, raised in the Middle East, and now residing outside Washington, D.C., she currently serves as a corporate storyteller for one of the world's leading professional services companies. Her prolific portfolio, enriched by the many places she calls home, channels a distinctly cosmopolitan worldview. Monica's words, which have appeared on renowned platforms including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Christian Science Monitor, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and Town & Country, among others, are a collection of culture-driven articles that approach the world food-first.For more information on Monica Saigal please visit monicasaigal or to schedule media interviews, presentations, review copies or events with Monica, please contact Stephanie Caruso by emailing: ....Contact: Stephanie CarusoEffective: Feb 8, 2024Email: ...

Monica Bhide

Monica Bhide

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

A Kiss in Kashmir Book Trailer