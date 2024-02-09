Haryana CM Expresses Gratitude To PM For Bharat Ratna To Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, upon former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and P.V. Narasimha Rao, and agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and is known for heralding the economic liberalisation of the country. Charan Singh, a champion for farmers' rights, served as the Prime Minister briefly in 1979, while Swaminathan, a renowned agriculture scientist, is known as the architect of India's green revolution.

Khattar said,“It is a matter of pride and honour for every Indian to recognise the exceptional contributions of these three distinguished individuals with the Bharat Ratna."

He said Charan Singh consistently prioritised the interests of farmers and their fundamental issues, dedicating his entire life to the rights and welfare of the agricultural community. Even during the challenging period of Emergency, Charan Singh made significant contributions to upholding democracy in the country while actively promoting nation-building efforts.

The Chief Minister said Narasimha Rao, during his tenure as Prime Minister, strengthened parliamentary traditions by reinforcing democratic values and extending respect to the opposition leaders. His significant role in opening India to the global market and fortifying the infrastructure for economic development remains noteworthy, Khattar said.

He added that scientist Swaminathan dedicated himself to advancing modern agriculture and empowering farmers economically.

"Swaminathan's remarkable contributions towards addressing the challenges of contemporary agriculture and supporting farmers have been exemplary. His visionary leadership not only revolutionised Indian agriculture, but also safeguarded the nation's food security and prosperity," Khattar said.

