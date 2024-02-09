Opinion: Brazil’S Political Climate – Fueling Bolsonarism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) In Brazil, the actions of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and President Lula's government are unintentionally keeping support for former President Jair Bolsonaro alive.



Despite setbacks from Federal Police operations, including a recent one that targeted Bolsonaro's circle, a part of the populace remains loyal.



This loyalty is reinforced by perceived missteps from Bolsonaro's opponents.



Decisions by STF members, like Minister Dias Toffoli's overturning of fines and anti-corruption measures, spark controversy.



Similarly, errors in cases involving Bolsonaro's family and questions about the impartiality of Alexandre de Moraes, who often handles these cases, add to the narrative.



Lula's choice of close allies for the Court further emphasizes the belief among Bolsonaro' supporters that their fight is against a coalition of the left and the STF.







Bolsonaro uses these instances to strengthen his base's commitment to his more radical messages.



This strategy prevents the rise of a more moderate opposition and keeps his followers united against any form of reconciliation.



Research by the Atlas Institute reveals Bolsonaro's enduring popularity.



He shares the highest positive rating with São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas at 43%, despite high disapproval.



Bolsonaro's approval rate has remained stable over the last six months, indicating a consistent base of support.



Survey data show how Toffoli's decisions and Lula's justice policies, especially their leniency towards minor offenses, shape public perception.



Brazilians place crime and corruption at the top of their concerns list, above poverty, unemployment, and social inequality.



This focus is evident among Bolsonaro supporters, with 81% naming corruption as a primary concern.

Brazil's Polarized Landscape

The nomination of Flávio Dino to the STF and the backlash against Sergio Moro for his perceived stance on Dino demonstrate the deep divisions within Bolsonaro's support base.



These events suggest a strong resistance to political reconciliation among Bolsonaro's followers.



Bolsonaro's narratives of being targeted by the judiciary and the government resonate with his base, despite Brazil not descending into the chaos he predicted.



Lula's rising approval contrasts with the continued confrontation fueled by actions seen as adversarial to Bolsonaro.



This political landscape illustrates the complexities of Brazil's discourse, where opposition to Bolsonaro paradoxically strengthens his position.



Understanding these dynamics is crucial for navigating Brazil's future political and social challenges.

