(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Pakistan's latest elections, a surprisingly tight race has unfolded, casting shadows of doubt due to the slow tallying of votes.



The initial results revealed a neck-and-neck battle between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , challenging expectations.



Geo TV's early projections showed PTI leading with 62 seats to PML-N's 46, leaving the final outcome for all 265 seats still up in the air.



Delays in announcing official results, attributed to mobile service disruptions, have allowed political parties to shape the narrative, with the election commission missing its own deadline for announcing early results.



This has only added to suspicions of foul play.







Despite the PML-N's prior favor with the military and PTI's challenges, including Imran Khan's legal troubles, early counts suggested a surprising lean towards PTI.



This early lead for PTI, amidst accusations of result tampering, signifies the high stakes involved.



Criticism has mounted over the delayed results and internet shutdowns, spotlighting concerns for free speech and electoral integrity.



With the world watching, calls for peace and restraint echo as Pakistan navigates through these tense moments.



Voters showed strong turnout despite technological hurdles, signaling a vibrant desire for democratic engagement.



Analysts interpret PTI's unexpected lead as a pushback against military meddling in politics.



This election not only tests Pakistan's democratic resilience but also underscores the critical need for transparency in affirming the nation's political future.

