Latin America’S 2024 Tourism Hotspots Unveiled By UN

Emerging markets are crucial to the global tourism sector's revival, with 2024 looking promising.



Natalia Bayona, UN Tourism's Executive Director, emphasizes Latin America's significant role in this upturn.



This year, global tourism is set to rebound to levels seen before the pandemic hit, with a predicted growth of 2% from 2019's figures.



Bayona identifies four key players in Latin America boosting regional tourism: El Salvador, Colombia, Curaçao, and the Dominican Republic, making them the top destinations to watch in 2024.



El Salvador, under President Nayib Bukele's leadership, has seen remarkable growth due to its effective security measures.



In 2023, the country welcomed 3.4 million international tourists, marking a 43% increase in revenue from the previous year.







Predictions for 2024 suggest a 12% rise in visitor numbers.



Colombia has been transforming its image, moving beyond its violent past to enhance international air connections.



Last year, it welcomed over 5.2 million visitors, a record-breaking achievement, according to Germán Umaña Mendoza, the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism.



Curaçao breaks visitor records, surpassing 500,000 in 2023, driven by cruise sector success and diversification in the Caribbean.



Bayona announces new UN Tourism office in Brazil, optimistic about Latin America's tourism future and investment.



This move is part of a broader strategy to showcase Brazil's diverse attractions, from the Amazon to major cities.



Despite these advancements, challenges remain, notably the need for education to be integrated into government policies.

Latin America's Tourism Rebound

Argentina's initiative to restore airline frequencies and modernize its national airline is highlighted as a step towards rejuvenating its tourism sector.



Cuba and Venezuela are also making strides in tourism development, with Cuba focusing on investment promotion and Venezuela benefiting from reopened borders with Colombia.



After a challenging period due to the pandemic, international tourism is bouncing back, with Latin America leading the recovery.



The region saw a 94% return to pre-pandemic activity levels in 2023.



Investment in the sector is vital for continued growth, with Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Panama receiving significant capital inflows.



Investment fosters economic growth, job creation, and social impact, particularly benefiting women and youth in tourism globally.

