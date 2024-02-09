Peru Continues Interest Rate Cuts Amid Lower Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Reserve Bank of Peru has once again cut its benchmark interest rate, now from 6.50% to 6.25%.



This decision, made at their February 8, 2024, meeting, sets the rate at its lowest in 18 months.



Analysts, expecting this 25 basis point reduction, saw their forecasts confirmed.



This marks the sixth consecutive monthly cut since September 2023, reflecting a strategic approach to monetary policy.



A significant factor in this decision was the global inflation trend. After a sharp rise in the latter half of 2021, inflation rates have been on the decline.



Peru experienced a more notable drop since June 2023, thanks to easing food supply constraints.







The board considered various factors for Peru's rate cut:







Inflation is projected to keep falling. The risks from El Niño have lessened.



Early economic indicators show mixed signals, but a slight optimism in expectations is noted. Yet, many indicators suggest caution.

The global economy is expected to grow moderately with less inflation pressure. Still, international conflicts pose risks to fuel and freight costs.



The BCRP stresses its vigilance over inflation trends and economic performance for potential policy adjustments.January 2024 saw Metropolitan Lima's inflation rise by only 0.02%, resulting in a 3.02% yearly rate, lower than anticipated.This led the BCRP to adjust its inflation outlook, now at 2.64% over the next 12 months, the lowest in 30 months.Inflation expectations for 2024 show cautious optimism among analysts, financial, and non-financial companies, indicating Peru's economic stability.