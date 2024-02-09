Guatemala Reinforces Taiwan Alliance Amid China Trade Ambitions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala has reaffirmed its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.



This move came after Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martínez mentioned to Reuters on Monday that Guatemala is exploring formal trade with China.



The Guatemalan government highlighted its long-standing political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, emphasizing the historical bond and brotherhood of over 89 years.



It pledged to keep strengthening these ties, cooperation, and friendship with Taiwan.



This stance distinguishes Guatemala , as fewer countries now recognize Taiwan as an independent nation.



Recently, Nauru and Honduras shifted their diplomatic allegiance to China, reflecting a broader trend.







Besides Guatemala, Belize stands with Taiwan as its ally in Central America.



Only nine other countries worldwide acknowledge Taiwan's sovereignty, showing the geopolitical complexity surrounding Taiwan.



The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Guatemala for its continued support.



It noted President Bernardo Arévalo's consistent public backing for Taiwan , both pre- and post-election.



Taiwan criticized China's efforts to limit Taiwan's global presence and undermine its sovereignty.



It accused China of attempting to disrupt Taiwan's diplomatic relationships and erode unity among democratic nations.



Taiwan called on China to focus on its own economic health and fulfill its promises to other nations instead of stirring international discord.



China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. Meanwhile, Taiwan insists on its independence, with its own government and democratic processes.



This issue remains a flashpoint in China-US relations, illustrating the global stakes involved in the recognition of Taiwan's status.

