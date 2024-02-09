Guyana Upgrades Military In Response To Esequibo Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali unveiled a plan to modernize the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).



This move aims to bolster technology and international alliances due to a territorial disagreement with Venezuela.



"We will see a shift in how we operate and achieve our goals," Ali remarked at the 2024 Officers' Annual Conference.



The revamp will upgrade asset types and structures within the GDF, echoing the principle, "To whom much is given, much is expected."



The GDF's $201-million budget targets the acquisition of helicopters, maritime vessels, and drones.







Jon Finer, a senior advisor to US President Joe Biden, noted earlier that the US is closely supporting Guyana.



Discussions on defense cooperation have also taken place with France and the UK, focusing on the Esequibo regio dispute with Venezuela.



Ali emphasized Guyana's intent for peace, not an "arms race" with Venezuela, and stressed financial prudence in upgrading defense capabilities.



Dialogue mediated by Brazil and Caribbean leaders in December eased Guyana-Venezuela tensions.



A follow-up meeting in January set the stage for further discussions between Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Ali.



During peak tensions, the US provided Guyana with surveillance and advisory support, aiding its relatively small military force.



The dispute involves Venezuela's claim to the Esequibo region, stemming from colonial times and the 1966 Geneva Agreement.



The conflict grew in 2015 with ExxonMobil's oil find in Esequibo and later when Venezuela held a sovereignty vote there.



Venezuela's actions, including a sovereignty vote and military mobilization in Esequibo, underscore the urgency for a resolution.







