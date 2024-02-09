São Paulo Set For Liveliest Carnival In Five Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo anticipates its most lively Carnival in five years, expecting 4.4 million people to join the festivities.



This event is projected to inject R$ 5.7 ($1.15) billion into the local economy, according to the CIET under Setur-SP.



This year, 77% of São Paulo's municipalities forecast an unparalleled celebration.



Hotels are likely to see a 70.75% occupancy rate, up 17.88% from last year, says ABIH-SP. Some regions are even expecting full bookings.



In addition, the capital city alone will see 536 parades, with over 15 million attendees, by February 18.



Beyond the capital, various towns known for their vibrant celebrations will also attract numerous visitors.





Highlights include:







Pirapora do Bom Jesus, where over 25,000 are expected, many drawn to the Casa do Samba.



São Luiz do Paraitinga, resuming its festivities after a four-year break, is famous for its bands and giant puppets.



Leme, where the Fazenda Cresciumal's mask contest draws over 20,000 people.



Votuporanga offers themed nights at "Carnaval Votu Show 2024," from tropical evenings to a "Festival of Colors."



Its giant puppet parade will entertain over 4,000 people at Monteiro Lobato.

Rio Claro and Paraibuna, too, will celebrate with traditional parades and the "Pamonhada" festival.



However, this carnival promises a festive return and substantial boosts to São Paulo's economy and culture.BackgroundThis resurgence of Carnival in São Paul reflects a broader recovery from the pandemic, symbolizing a return to normalcy and celebration.Historically, the festival has been a pivotal moment for São Paulo, blending cultural expressions from across Brazil.This year's event, surpassing recent years in scale and economic impact, signals a revitalization of the local tourism industry.In addition, the substantial economic contribution highlights Carnival's role in stimulating businesses, from hospitality to retail.Furthermore, the diversity of celebrations across the state showcases São Paulo's rich cultural tapestry.The inclusion of traditional and modern elements in the festivities underscores the dynamic evolution of Carnival.As São Paulo prepares for an unprecedented turnout, the event stands as a testament to the resilience and vibrant spirit of its people.In short, the 2024 Carnival aims to highlight cultural festivities' role in community and economic growth nationally.