Brinx.TV Seals Deal To Become The Official Free To Play Platform For The American Flag Football League

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a dynamic leap forward for the sport of flag football, Brinx, the revolutionary sports and entertainment platform founded by 6-time Emmy Award winner and ESPN Sport Science maestro, John Brenkus, has clinched a landmark agreement to become "The Official Free To Play Platform" for the American Flag Football League (AFFL), the nation's premier professional flag football league.

Brinx, an acronym for Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange, stands out in the crowded FAST Channel landscape by introducing a pioneering category that seamlessly blends content, commerce, and community. Through Brinx, users earn while they engage, accumulating loyalty points-dubbed Brinx Bux-for every minute spent watching and every engagement on the platform. These points can be exchanged for discounts, exclusive merchandise, and betting on outcomes on the live channel, adding a thrilling layer of engagement to the viewing experience.

The partnership with the AFFL marks another strategic move for Brinx in securing rights deals with rising sports leagues, including the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Pro League Network (PLN), featuring Kevin Garnett's innovative 3-on-3 basketball venture, Str33t. Brinx enhances its live sports roster with popular VOD offerings like "The Goat Code" which scientifically analyzes the greatest athletes and entertainers of all time, Marcellus Wiley's "Never Shut Up" and "The NIL House," each attracting over 2 million daily viewers.

John Brenkus, CEO of Brinx, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Jeff Lewis and the AFFL. They are truly paving the way for the fastest growing sport in the country for both boys and girls. Flag football is now an Olympic sport and on the path toward historical expansion at the prep and college level, and we are excited to offer the ultimate viewing and free to play betting experience to the AFFL's passionate fan base."

"As we continue to expand the audience for professional flag football, we are thrilled to enter into this innovative partnership with

Brinx as our official FTP platform," said Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL President & Chief Operating Officer. "Flag football is inclusive, dynamic, and ubiquitous, and the sport's unprecedented international growth will continue with its inclusion in the LA28 Games. As the AFFL prepares for its inaugural season, our partnership with Brinx will further highlight the most elite flag football players on the planet and extend the global reach of the "

Brinx will start airing AFFL games on April 27, marking a new era for fans to engage with flag football through an unparalleled interactive experience.

Brinx is breaking out of the abyss of FAST Channels and redefining a new category marrying brands and fans. BRINX (Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange) is a one-of-a-kind, next generation sports and entertainment platform founded by 6-time Emmy award winner and Host/Creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus. With world-class production and an unrivaled creative approach, Brinx builds content, community, and commerce in a one-of-a-kind single-screen interface with the biggest personalities and brands in sports and entertainment.

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football. We offer youth and women's competition, and in 2024, the inaugural men's pro league will launch with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

