Lisa Laronde's Appointment To The ORBA Board Of Directors Brings A Unique Perspective

"I believe this is an indication that the industry is changing. Although I might be the only woman on the board today, we must start somewhere. I have a voice, and I will use it," explains Lisa Laronde. "I think this is the beginning of something extraordinary."

The announcement was made during ORBA's 97th Annual Convention and Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. This year's theme, 'Building Momentum: Engaging the Next Generation,' underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to driving industry progress and aligning with Ontario's growing and evolving infrastructure needs.

"We are excited to welcome Lisa Laronde to ORBA's Board of Directors, where she joins leaders of Ontario's transportation infrastructure industry," said Walid Abou-Hamde, the CEO of ORBA. "Lisa's versatile skillset and experience will support the Association in implementing its strategic plan and advancing its members' interests."

Laronde was recently recognized as one of Canada's 'Top 100 Most Powerful Women'; she's also the President of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) and is widely known as a fierce advocate for women in leadership. Laronde is passionate about building psychologically safe work environments where diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of any organization, she's a part of.

"Lisa (Laronde) is a trailblazer who breaks barriers and paves the way for others to follow; her appointment to the Ontario Road Builders' Association is a testament to her exceptional leadership and a beacon for the future of women in the industry," explains Jamie West, Board Director for CAWIC and President of Peninsula Construction, a division of RSG International.

RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.

The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) is the leading voice of the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Its members build most provincial and municipal roads, bridges, transit, and transportation infrastructure across the province employs more than 78,000 workers at peak season.

CAWIC is the national not-for-profit organization committed to enhancing the success of women in the Canadian construction industry. As the leading voice for women in construction, CAWIC supports, connects, and unites women across the construction industry.

