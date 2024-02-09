Onemednet Sees Real World Data Growth In Women’S Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the“Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (“RWD”), today announced a growth initiative supporting women's health research. The company is seeing increasing business and new opportunities from Life Science innovators including leading pharmaceutical companies requiring RWD for women's health programs and has already filled multiple orders.



“Clinical imaging is the gold standard diagnostic tool for evaluating a large number of women's health issues,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet President.“Importantly, we have one of the largest regulatory-grade, image-centric RWD databases available and Life Science organizations and ultimately patients are benefiting from access.”

Women's health research utilizing RWD includes several cancer types, cardiac disease, osteoporosis, Alzheimer's, as well as other disease states. OneMedNet's women's health initiative will include dedicated resources aimed at better understanding the needs and opportunities in this critical sector.

OneMedNet features over 235+ healthcare providers within the iRWD® network. All data remains local to provider sites allowing researchers to dive deeper and/or expand their analysis with a complete folder of de-identified data available. The in-house data curation team are all clinically certified and ensure that every aspect of a requested cohort specification is met to exact detail.

