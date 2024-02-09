Maxcyte To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On March 12, 2024 And Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Earnings Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online . It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Events” section of the MaxCyte website at .

Company management will also participate in the following investor conferences:

11th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Tuesday, February 13th



44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 5th at 9:10 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the“Event” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at .

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients' lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today's processes to innovate tomorrow's solutions. Our ExPERTTM platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATxTM, STxTM, GTxTM and VLx TM; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

