Discover The UNMD (Utility Nexusmind) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of UNMD on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the UNMD/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-08 08:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit UNMD for trading from 2024-02-07 08:00(UTC) Withdrawals for UNMD opened at 2024-02-08 08:00 (UTC)

About UNMD

UNMD is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. As the utility token of the NexusMind platform, UNMD plays a pivotal role in rewarding users for their contributions, whether through content creation, engagement, or platform development. UNMD ensures a transparent and equitable distribution, aligning with NexusMind's vision of a decentralized social media landscape.

The listing of UNMD on XT opens up new avenues for users to access and engage with the NexusMind ecosystem, further enhancing liquidity and utility for token holders. By leveraging the robust infrastructure and global reach of XT, NexusMind aims to expand its user base and drive adoption of its innovative decentralized platform.

Having UNMD now available for trading on XT, users have the opportunity to participate in the burgeoning decentralized social revolution while also benefiting from the potential value appreciation of the token. As NexusMind continues to evolve and introduce new features, the UNMD token stands poised to play an integral role in shaping the future of online communication and community governance.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , emphasized its significance in advancing the vision of a decentralized social media landscape. "We are thrilled to welcome the UNMD token to XT," remarked Warin. "As we witness the burgeoning demand for decentralized social networking solutions, the UNMD token stands as a beacon of innovation and empowerment. By incentivizing user engagement and fostering community-driven governance, Utility NexusMind epitomizes the transformative potential of blockchain technology in redefining online communication."

About Utility NexusMind

Utility NexusMind, the visionary developer behind the NexusMind platform, celebrates the listing of its UNMD token on XT as a testament to its commitment to decentralized social innovation. Founded on the principles of user empowerment and data sovereignty, Utility NexusMind has emerged as a trailblazer in the burgeoning decentralized social media landscape.

Having a mission to revolutionize online communication and community governance, Utility NexusMind has spearheaded the development of a feature-rich platform that prioritizes user privacy, security, and autonomy. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology and a community-driven approach, Utility NexusMind aims to challenge the status quo of centralized social media platforms and empower users to reclaim control over their digital lives.

As the NexusMind platform continues to evolve and expand its reach, Utility NexusMind remains steadfast in its dedication to driving forward the principles of decentralization, transparency, and user-centricity. Utility NexusMind is poised to lead the charge towards a more open, inclusive, and decentralized future of social networking. As the journey unfolds, Utility NexusMind remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and empowering users to shape the digital world on their own terms.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

