CAWIC Congratulates President Lisa Laronde On Appointment To The Ontario Road Builders' Association Board Of Directors

Lisa Laronde is the President of CAWIC and first woman President of RSG International.

- Lisa LarondeMISSISSAUGA , ONTARIO , CANADA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) congratulates President Lisa Laronde for being appointed to the Ontario Road Builders Association (ORBA), the leading voice of Ontario's transportation infrastructure sector.“I'm excited to bring my voice to the ORBA board, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors to help advance our industry and create a strong, diverse, and sustainable sector,” explains Laronde.“As the only woman currently on the board, I recognize the significance of this time and opportunity. For women, we must have a seat at the table, and I commit to using my voice and platform in any way I can.”Lisa Laronde is President of RSG International and was appointed to the CAWIC board in 2021 and became the President in July 2023. As President, Lisa provides ongoing leadership to CAWIC and its members to help enhance the success of women in the Canadian construction industry.“Lisa's appointment to the ORBA board speaks to her exceptional leadership and passion for driving change,” said Kristen Hallberg, President-Elect, CAWIC.“At CAWIC, we are proud to recognize Lisa's commitment and expanding leadership across the construction industry. With Lisa's commitment and strong voice, we can continue to work together to break down the barriers and pave a new path forward that will change the landscape of our industry for future generations to come.”CAWIC looks forward to working with ORBA to drive positive action for women across the industry, including the road and infrastructure sector.To learn more about Lisa, please click here.About CAWICCAWIC is the national not-for-profit organization committed to enhancing the success of women in the Canadian construction industry. As the leading voice for women in construction, CAWIC supports, connects, and unites women from across the construction industry.

