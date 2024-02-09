Aquaa Mermaid Makes Sonic Waves In 2024 With Hot New Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aquaa Mermaid - Press Photo

Aquaa Mermaid - Photo By: @kseniaprophoto

Aquaa Mermaid - "What Do U Know (Remix)" Album Art

- Aquaa MermaidLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aquaa first emerged on the music scene in the summer of 2021 with the release of her debut project "Aquawithachoppa." Since then, she has released two additional singles and two albums, including a thirteen-song self-titled release, followed by the most recent eight-song EP, "H20," in June of 2023 under her label, Magnum Music . With an evolving sound showcasing her unique ability to vocally slay multiple musical genres, including Rap, R&B, Pop, and Rock, Aquaa Mermaid has adopted a style that is unique, original, and unlike anything you have heard before. Today, Aquaa kicks off 2024 with the release of a lyrically and instrumentally amplified remix version of her hit single, "What Do U Know," in an effort to set the mood for her edgy rock-inspired music that will follow this year."What Do U Know" and "What Do U Know (Remix) " were written by Aquaa (also known professionally by her writer name, Cynthia Chene Anderson) and produced, mixed, and mastered by MK Beatz. The original pop version was released on June 10, 2022, as a stand-alone single under Magnum Music. It was supported by a music video that racked up over a quarter million views and was well-received by fans worldwide. This video was re-released on Aquaa's YouTube channel today to support this new remix and breathe new life into the project.In the "What Do U Know (Remix) narrative," we witness a strong woman having weathered the destructive impact of a toxic relationship, emerging with newfound confidence and reclaiming her strength, power, and boss chick energy. Through her journey, she not only rises above the scars of her past but also fortifies herself against the possibility of future emotional abuse from a former partner. This remix serves as a relatable and inspiring tale of resilience, empowerment, and the triumph of self-love over adversity.In addition to top-line lyrical revisions, instrumentally, the electric replacement of the acoustic guitar that you will hear in the alternate version of WDUK is symbolic of the evolution of Aquaa Mermaid's personality brand. Her new music shows a deeper side of the ethereal goddess, tapping into the fierce, unapologetic, bold side of her artistry. Aquaa's brand displays the contrast of her personality and reflects the beauty and darkness of her mental state. As seen in her new logo and cover art, the mermaid tail represents her drive to overcome obstacles in her path and constantly going with the flow of life, and the symbolic presence of water shows a necessity of life in a way she hopes for fans to respond to her music.Aquaa's next single following this remix, "Mercury," will be released on March 15 and will be supported by short-form content and lyric and audio videos. It will be available for pre-sale on February 19."I'm not afraid to show the world the good and bad side of me. I'm human and imperfect, just like everyone else. I hope to restore hope with my new music and inspire others to embrace their true selves, giving them the confidence to pursue their dreams without reservations and fear."- Aquaa Mermaid @aquaamermaidFor more information on "What Do U Know (Remix)," please reference the details below.Song Title: What Do U Know (Remix)Artist: Aquaa (AKA Aquaa Mermaid)PRO: BMIWriter: Cynthia Chene AndersonProduced By: MK BeatzListen Now:Label: Magnum MusicDistributor: United MastersUPC: 198309104366ISRC: QZL382426128More About Aquaa Mermaid:Aquaa Mermaid is a bold, unpredictable, inspiring Pop/Rock singer-songwriter, rapper, and mental health awareness advocate from the Washington DC, DMV area. Despite a challenging upbringing amidst 14 siblings, her journey mirrors resilience, elevating her to dominate the local trap scene and launch three singles and two albums under Magnum Music LLC from 2021 to 2023. Tracks like "Aquawithachoppa," "My Body," and "What Do U Know" laid the foundation for her acclaimed 2022 self-titled album "Aquaa" and the subsequent 2023 release, "H2O." With an eclectic blend of influences spanning Paramore, Janet Jackson, Doja Cat, Niki Minaj, Linkin Park, and Missy Elliot, Aquaa carves an authentic sound that captivates a diverse audience. Her signature fish scale tattoo embodies her vibrant essence, complementing her name's reflection of water-a perfect analogy for her versatile and perpetually evolving artistry.Website:Spotify:YouTube: @aquaamermaidInstagram:

