Proud Moment For All Indians: Telangana CM On Bharat Ratna For Narasimha Rao

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said conferring Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao is a proud moment for all Indians. Speaking in the state Assembly on Friday, he expressed happiness over the decision to confer the highest civilian award on him posthumously and congratulated his family.

"Though belated it is a proud moment for all Indians," he said, recalling the contributions made by the former Prime Minister.

Revanth Reddy said PV was the only Telugu 'bidda' (son) and Telangana bidda who went on to become the Prime Minister.

"PV brought economic reforms to take India ahead on the path of development and enabled it to compete with other countries of the world," the Telangana CM said.

He said PV earlier fought against Nizam and the repression by razakars to play a key role in liberation of Hyderabad state.

Revanth Reddy said on his behalf and on behalf of the Assembly and people of the state, he congratulated his family members, supporters and Congress leaders who supported his political rise at every step.

He especially mentioned the name of Sonia Gandhi saying she helped him become the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister posted on X that Bharat Ratna for PV is a matter of pride.

He stated that Bharat Ratna for the PV, who was an economic expert and a polyglot, filled the hearts of all of us children of Telangana with joy.

He also hailed Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Charan Singh, L. K. Advani, Karpoori Thakur and eminent agriculture scientist Swaminathan. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and other ministers and leaders of Congress party expressed their delight over Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao.

