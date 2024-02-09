Thousands Attend Mumbai SS-UBT Leader’S Funeral In Borivali

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Thousands of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, prominent leaders from different political parties and commoners attended the funeral of former BMC Corporator Abhishek V Ghosalkar, here on Friday evening.

Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday night and his mortal remains were brought to his home in Borivali east after the autopsy on Friday morning.

Hundreds of mourners had already started arriving at his house by morning and later SS-UBT leaders also came to pay their last respects.

Among those who reached the Ghosalkar family home to offer condolences included SS-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, their son and ex-minister Aditya Thackeray, ex-ministers Anant Geete, Anil Parab, Diwakar Raote, and others.

Besides, BJP leaders like Pravin Darekar, Sunil Raut, Prakash Surve, plus Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders who had close relations with the Ghosalkars also visited the family.

Ghosalkar's wife Tejasvee was seen crying inconsolably while her minor daughter and other grieving family members stood beside his flower bedecked body.

Later, the funeral procession started from the Ghosalkar home with several thousands waiting on both sides of the road joining the procession till it reached the BMC's Daulatnagar Hindu Crematorium where the last rites were performed.

A former two-term Municipal Corporator from Dahisar area, Ghosalkar, 41, was fired upon at least thrice by a local goon Mauris Noronha at the latter's office in IC Colony during a Facebook Live session, sending shockwaves in the city.

Moments later, Mauris ran up the mezzanine floor office and allegedly shot himself multiple times, dying on the spot, even as the murder-cum-suicide incident sparked off a massive political furore in the state.

The ruling MahaYuti Government and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi hurled allegations at each other.

The MVA splashed photos of goons seen hobnobbing with various ruling party leaders and termed it as a collapse of law and order in the state.

As per information, the IC Colony Church authorities refused permission for Mauris' burial in the church graveyard, and his funeral is likely to take place at a BMC general cemetery near Mahalaxmi, later in the day.

