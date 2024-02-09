Mohammed Bin Rashid Library And Cineolio Host Free Cinenight On 16 February

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 9 February 2024: Driven by its vision to promote art and culture in society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), in cooperation with the Cineolio, will organise a cinenight where it will present a selection of five short films representing different cultures. The event will be held on Friday, 16 February, at the indoor theatre.

The films that are scheduled for screening are Big Day by Ahmed Samir, which will take the audience on a journey into the local culture through rumors about a groom's escape on his wedding day, and Dark Cloud by Kevin George, an expressive narrative film that presents the story of a young man who receives an unpleasant surprise on his twenty-first birthday, and his confrontation with an abusive past.

The selection also includes Fragments of a Revolution by Sahand Sarhaddi, an experimental film about narrations of two journal photos from 1979, In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-weeny Pocket by Yuki Yoko, an experimental animation, and Sarah by Alaa Abo Farraj, a personal story about a 20-year-old woman who hides a secret in her apartment that pushes her to face her fears.

At the end of the evening, Nawaf Al Janahi, Film Director and Founder of Cineolio, will host a discussion session, where he will shed light on the main themes of the five films that were screened, and their role and influence in the local and international art scene.

Cinenight is part of MBRL's vision and strategy to stimulate cultural awareness and provide rich experiences for visitors of different ages and interests. It is also a unique opportunity to see diverse works of art from different global cultures, as this enhances cultural understanding and expands the horizons of knowledge for community members.

The event, which will be held from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm, is expected to attract a large number of cinema and culture lovers, and reflect the library's role as a leading cultural hub that seeks to enrich the cultural, intellectual, and creative life in society.

Visitors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library can know more details and information about the library's workshops, seminars, and events held throughout the year and register and attend them for free, through the official website mbrl, and by following the library's social media channels.