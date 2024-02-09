PLEIN SPORT WILDCAT TIMEPIECE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) PLEIN SPORT is strengthening its position as a pioneer and leader in the active fashion industry by presenting the Wildcat. Designed for the first collection ever of PLEIN SPORT watches, the Wildcat boasts a sleek and bold design that exudes power and performance, making this model the ultimate watch for adrenaline seekers. With its superior craftsmanship and accuracy, the Wildcat represents excellence in both form and function. All characteristics of the brand icons are clearly visible, including the Scratch on the second hand, the Tiger head, and the camouflage pattern.

The Wildcat features a solid stainless steel case that beautifully blends round and square shapes, measuring 40 mm in size. With water resistance up to 5 ATM, it is built to withstand the demands of an active lifestyle, while its reliable quartz chronograph movement ensures precise timekeeping. Each model comes with a rubber strap, in either black or white, further enhancing the sporty and contemporary appeal. PLEIN SPORT's Wildcat is available for purchase online and at authorized retailers.



