Hypersciences Engages Integrous Communications To Enhance Investor Communications

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / HyperSciences ("the Company"), a pioneering developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge hypersonic acceleration boring technologies working to transform the mining and tunneling sectors by offering a potentially groundbreaking alternative to conventional drill & blast and tunneling-boring methods, today announced that it has engaged Integrous Communications, a premier investor relations firm, to enhance communication channels with investors and the investment community, providing insights into the company's ambitious growth strategy.

Under the guidance of Integrous Communications, HyperSciences will embark on a comprehensive investor relations program, which we believe will benefit from Integrous Communications' proven track record in collaborating with leading companies to develop and execute an effective investor relations program.

"We are excited to be working with Integrous Communications to elevate our communication with investors and the market regarding our growth strategy," stated HyperSciences' Founder, President and CEO, Mark Russell. "As a trailblazer in our industry, it is imperative that we possess a robust investor relations program to convey our strategy and progress effectively."

"We are thrilled to be working with HyperSciences to enhance its investor relations program," said Rich Matthews, Managing Partner of Integrous Communications. "Our team looks forward to partnering with the Company to articulate its growth strategy and value proposition to investors, fostering long-term relationships with the investment community."

About HyperSciences

Established in 2014, HyperSciences is a pioneer in cutting-edge hypersonic acceleration technologies aimed at transforming the mining and tunneling sectors, offering a potentially groundbreaking alternative to conventional drill and blast as well as tunneling-boring methods. HyperSciences has offered securities under Regulation D, Regulation Crowdfunding and Tier II of Regulation A and is subject to ongoing reporting obligations. You can access these reports and other securities filings on EDGAR . For more information, please visit .

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with personnel situated across North America, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

