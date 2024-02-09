AGS Health's Double-Digit Customer Satisfaction Improvement Earns 'Most Improved Services Solution' Recognition In 2024 Best In KLAS Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., was named the Most Improved Services Solution by KLAS Research in its 2024 Best in KLAS - Software & Services report . AGS earned the recognition after achieving a 14 percent improvement in client satisfaction with its extended business office services since the 2023 report.

"AGS Health is built on a customer-first foundation that puts customer service at the forefront of everything we do. That includes actively engaging with our customers to ensure the revenue cycle management services and solutions we deliver are meeting their needs and proactively soliciting their feedback to inspire product and service innovations," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "It is an honor to have these efforts recognized by our customers and by KLAS in such a prestigious way."

In its report, KLAS notes that AGS Health's score improvement was driven by its efforts to strengthen and improve relationships with clients through strong executive engagement and empowered account representatives. Clients report high satisfaction with their AGS Health contact's availability, accessibility, responsiveness, and problem-solving skills. Clients also report that AGS Health fosters strong partnerships by offering great transparency, carefully managing expectations, and staying open to client feedback.

"AGS Health has been a consistent performer in the areas of strong relationship and innovation across the segments that KLAS measures," said Mac Boyter, Research Director with KLAS Research . "Their award for 'Most Improved' in the area of Extended Business Office highlights AGS as a vendor that has made significant improvements in their client experience over the previous year."

Adds KLAS Research President Steve Lowe, "Becoming a KLAS Most Improved Vendor requires unwavering dedication to improvement and a considerable degree of humility. It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to AGS Health for achieving the accolade of 2024 Best in KLAS Most Improved Vendor. This award is a testament to the improvements their customers have experienced this past year. Witnessing such a transformation is truly an honor, and it is further gratifying to acknowledge that both patients and providers will reap the benefits of these significant advancements."

The annual Best in KLAS Report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Rankings are based on information obtained from more than 26,000 evaluations representing the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 5,000 healthcare organizations and measuring more than 1,100 health IT products and services.

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company - we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help customers achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs nearly 12,000 team members globally and partners with more than 150 customers across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

