ICESCO Director-General Made Phone Call To Azerbaijan President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 9, Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed
AlMalik made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azenews reports.
The Director-General of ICESCO extended his congratulations and
best regards to the head of state on his victory in the
presidential election and wished him new successes in his
activities for the progress of Azerbaijan. He once again commended
President Ilham Aliyev`s contribution to Islamic solidarity.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik for
his attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that
the longstanding fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO
would continue to expand in the future.
