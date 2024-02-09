Bahraini King Congratulates Azerbaijani President On His Landslide Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has congratulated
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on his
resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports, citing Bahrain News Agency
(BNA).
The King wished President Ilham Aliyev continued success in
carrying out his presidential duties to achieve the aspirations of
the Azerbaijani people for further progress and prosperity.
