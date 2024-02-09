               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bahraini King Congratulates Azerbaijani President On His Landslide Victory In Presidential Election


2/9/2024 8:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports, citing Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The King wished President Ilham Aliyev continued success in carrying out his presidential duties to achieve the aspirations of the Azerbaijani people for further progress and prosperity.

