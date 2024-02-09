Global Transparency Forum Experts Visit Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Group of expert evaluators of the Global Forum on Transparency
and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes has visited Baku
within the framework of a new stage of assessment, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service
under the Ministry of Economy.
By becoming a member of the Global Forum on Transparency and
Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, Azerbaijan has committed
to participate in the process of application and assessment of
international standards of transparency and exchange of
information.
The Global Forum regularly assesses the level of compliance with
international standards for the exchange of tax information with
other countries in member countries. As part of the process, the
compliance of the existing legal and regulatory framework with
international standards is assessed. The compliance of a country's
information exchange system with international requirements is
assessed by a rating score.
The first phase of Azerbaijan's assessment was completed in
2016, and the country received a high rating score - "largely
compliant" (largely compliant).
Currently, the Global Forum has started a new phase of the
assessment. A group of expert evaluators of the Global Forum
visited Baku within the framework of the process, which will start
in September 2023.
Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Ilkin Veliyev met with the
group of experts and informed them about the issues of interest.
Meetings of experts with representatives of other state
institutions and responsible persons are also envisaged within the
assessment process.
Approval of the final rating is envisaged for the end of
2024.
