Yerevan On Roller-Coaster: Mirzoyan's Statement Echoes Theses Of West

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
The process of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan
is still being delayed, with various excuses from Yerevan. This
time, the Armenian authorities, unable to make a firm decision,
accuse Azerbaijan with false statements.
Yesterday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's fiery
speech put paradoxical ideas on the agenda again. Mirzoyan, in his
speech full of prejudice, described Azerbaijan as an aggressor and
also used the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh expression to demonstrate
his separatist position.
Let's once again remind that the fact that the Prime Minister of
Armenia does not recognise the so-called separatist regime in
Garabagh and that Yerevan bears no responsibility in this matter
contradicts the views of the head of the Foreign Ministry
today.
First of all, the leadership of Armenia has officially
recognised the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan several times
before and that Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Today, MFA
head Mirzoyan's allegation of the expulsion of 100,000 Armenians
absolutely does not correspond to any facts. First of all, after
the successful anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh in September, a
group of Armenians left the region in order to avoid criminal
responsibility and to avoid being accused of participating in the
illegal military operations. In addition, many Armenians who have
no connection with Garabagh and were not ethnically born in
Azerbaijan, knowingly left the territory of Azerbaijan on their own
volition. Most importantly, Azerbaijan created an opportunity for
them to leave the area safely.
Only in 2020, Azerbaijan conducted military operations to
prevent the invasion of Armenia during the 44-day war. In addition,
although the occupation ended, the provocations of the Armenian
separatists in Garabagh continued until September 19, 2023. Only
after the last anti-terrorist measures, separatist groups were
prevented in Garabagh.
It is significant to note that no civilians were harmed in the
anti-terrorist measures on September 19. Armenia and many
international organisations have also acknowledged this.
Ararat Mirzoyan's statement on behalf of the Yerevan
administration confirms Armenia's support for separatism. In such a
case, there can be no talk of peace between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
In general, such a trend, which continues in Armenia, has become
practical. This seems to be continued in an alternate way, so when
the Armenian side talks about peace, separatist Armenian groups in
the West start to launch anti-Azerbaijan propaganda, or vice versa.
This proves once again that the Armenian authorities, inspired by
foreign influences, alternately continue their joint activities to
obstruct the peace process. This step once again calls into
question the authority of Yerevan.
On the other hand, the snap presidential elections held in
Azerbaijan also had a significant impact. Thus, the Western forces,
which are trying to boycott the elections and calling them fake,
have put forward Yerevan because they are currently deprived of all
opportunities. Until then, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his
entourage presented themselves as supporters of peace. Currently,
the changing realities have forced Armenia to take more radical and
biased steps.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.