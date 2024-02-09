Russians Increase Number Of Chemical Attacks - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that Russians have increased the number of chemical attacks.

Tarnavskyi said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, Russian troops dropped six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with tear gas and suffocation chemical agent, chlorpicrin (presumably K-51 grenades), on February 8.

About 10 enemy attempts to attack with poisonous substances were recorded during the week.

According to the commander, the total losses of the Russian army over the past day amounted to 417 people and 35 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. These include 12 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, eight vehicles, and three units of special equipment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition depots.

224 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

The Russians have also significantly increased the use of kamikaze drones - 114 strikes over the past day, which is the highest figure since the beginning of February, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

As reported, in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, soldiers of one of the mechanized units destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.