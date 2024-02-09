Azerbaijan To Launch Bank Card Fare Payment In Near Future

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Shortly,
following the update of the payment system on buses, passengers
will be able to pay their fares using any bank card or mobile
device that supports contactless payment technology, said Chairman
of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is currently enhancing its cashless payment system
to accept various forms of payment in public transportation.
Testing of bank card payments on selected routes is imminent, with
plans for full implementation afterward. This marks a significant
step in passenger transport development and innovation
introduction, making 2024 a pivotal year in this regard," the
chairman said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.