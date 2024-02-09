               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Launch Bank Card Fare Payment In Near Future


2/9/2024 8:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Shortly, following the update of the payment system on buses, passengers will be able to pay their fares using any bank card or mobile device that supports contactless payment technology, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is currently enhancing its cashless payment system to accept various forms of payment in public transportation. Testing of bank card payments on selected routes is imminent, with plans for full implementation afterward. This marks a significant step in passenger transport development and innovation introduction, making 2024 a pivotal year in this regard," the chairman said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search