Azerbaijani PM Conducts Telephone Conversation With Georgian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Prime Minister of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and newly appointed Georgian
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had a telephone conversation,
Trend reports,
referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of
Ministers.
"Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his appointment
as Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him success in his future
activities.
During the conversation, the sides highly appreciated the
development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various spheres,
expressed hope for further strengthening of strategic partnership,"
the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.
