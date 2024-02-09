Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to OSCE retorts Armenian delegation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Armenia, bearing
full responsibility for unleashing the war of aggression against
Azerbaijan and occupying 20 percent of its territories in violation
of every tenet of international law and the OSCE principles, is the
last country to criticize and lecture other countries on the issues
pertaining to history, law, and human rights, the Permanent Mission
of Azerbaijan to the OSCE said in a response statement addressing
the Armenian delegation, Trend reports.
"It is unfortunate that the call for constructive engagement to
move forward with a peace agreement and normalization of ties is
not reciprocated by the delegation of Armenia in the OSCE.
Quite the opposite, we face a peculiar situation when,
regardless of dynamism and progress, even a small one, in the
bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures agreed by
both countries at the highest level, the rhetoric of the Armenian
delegation to the OSCE remains the same, reciting obsolete conflict
perceptions over and over again that are of no use and will not
bring peace an inch closer.
After the restoration by Azerbaijan of sovereignty over its
entire territory and the disbandment of the illegal Mickey Mouse
regime that Armenia established in the formerly occupied
territories, the Armenian delegation must finally accept and
reconcile with the new reality and focus rather on the
implementation of the commitments its country undertook along the
three tracks of normalization of inter-state relations based on
mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and
territorial integrity.
Armenia must finally understand that only peace and good
neighborly relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual
recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity can ensure
regional security, build confidence, and create conditions for
addressing the consequences of almost thirty years of aggression
and occupation of Azerbaijan's territory and the voluntary and safe
return of all displaced populations, including Azerbaijanis who
were expelled from Armenia.
As reintegration and rehabilitation efforts progress, we are
confident that the Armenian residents who migrated to Armenia will
see that life in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan can be different
from the distorted images painted by Armenia. But the statements of
the Armenian delegation today indicate that this is exactly what
Armenia is afraid of.
Armenia must redress the harm that it caused to Azerbaijan and
its people," the statement added.
