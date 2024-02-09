Commissioning Of Environmentally Clean Buses Stands As One Of Priority Issues - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. One of the
priority issues is the introduction of environmentally friendly
buses, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport
Agency Anar Rzayev told Trend .
Rzayev stated that buses equipped with electric motors, which
completely match the needs of modern passenger transportation, were
recently deployed on Baku's route lines.
"The goal is to assess their suitability for compliance with
Baku's relief as well as how they will perform after a set length
of operation. Commissioning environmentally clean buses also means
some expansion of the extent of application of the cashless payment
system and, as a result, offering our passengers services that meet
modern requirements, both in terms of quality and safety," Rzayev
said.
