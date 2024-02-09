               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Commissioning Of Environmentally Clean Buses Stands As One Of Priority Issues - Official


2/9/2024 8:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. One of the priority issues is the introduction of environmentally friendly buses, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev told Trend .

Rzayev stated that buses equipped with electric motors, which completely match the needs of modern passenger transportation, were recently deployed on Baku's route lines.

"The goal is to assess their suitability for compliance with Baku's relief as well as how they will perform after a set length of operation. Commissioning environmentally clean buses also means some expansion of the extent of application of the cashless payment system and, as a result, offering our passengers services that meet modern requirements, both in terms of quality and safety," Rzayev said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search