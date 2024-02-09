Azerbaijan Seals Add-On Protocol To Coe Convention On Prevention Of Terrorism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On Approval
of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on
the Prevention of Terrorism," Trend reports.
According to the law, the Parliament of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, guided by paragraph 4 of Part I of Article 95 of the
Republic of Azerbaijan's Constitution, decides to approve the
Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the
Prevention of Terrorism, signed in Riga on October 22, 2015, based
on the Republic of Azerbaijan's relevant statements.
