               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Seals Add-On Protocol To Coe Convention On Prevention Of Terrorism


2/9/2024 8:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On Approval of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism," Trend reports.

According to the law, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraph 4 of Part I of Article 95 of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Constitution, decides to approve the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism, signed in Riga on October 22, 2015, based on the Republic of Azerbaijan's relevant statements.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832989

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search