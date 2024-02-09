Democratic Republic Of The Congo: The European Union (EU) Allocates More Than €1,5 Million For Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The EU announced today new funding of €1.5

million for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where more than 2.2

million people were affected and at least 300 lost their lives as a result of devastating floods.

Around 100,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 500,000 people have been displaced due to the floods, although these figures are expected to increase as more information from the affected areas becomes available.

In addition to the suffering caused by the floods, the cholera epidemic in the country, and the conflict in some areas affected by the floods, aggravate the humanitarian situation of millions of people.

The areas most affected by the floods are Maniema, South Kivu, Tanganyika, Kongo-Central and Chopo. Today 's funding will help humanitarian partners on the ground provide water and sanitation, as well as provide child protection and health services.

The European Union has also allocated €200,000 to support the Congolese Red Cross Society in providing life-saving assistance to the victims of the floods.

In 2023, the EU allocated almost €100

million in humanitarian aid to address the immediate needs of the most vulnerable in the DRC.

