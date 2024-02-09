20,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- According to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, approximately 20,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, despite the Israeli occupation police tightening security measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem, especially the Old City.The department said that the occupation police stopped hundreds of Jerusalemite citizens from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque after vetting their personal identities.It noted that this is the largest congregation of worshippers to have attended Friday prayers since October 7th of last year.