Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|
| Cita-loan
| Cibor-loan
| Euribor-loan
| Euribor-loan
| ISIN
| DK000954527-9
| DK000951889-6
| DK000954438-9
| DK000954489-2
| Reference rate
| Cita3M
| Cibor3M
| Euribor3M
| Euribor3M
| Cover pool
| H (SDO)
| H (SDO)
| G (RO)
| G (RO)
| Series
| 32H
| 32H
| 32G
| 32G
| Callable
| Yes
| No
| No
| Yes
| Interest rate cap
| No
| No
| No
| No
| Auction results
|
|
|
|
| Total allotment
| DKK 6,400m
| DKK 17,100m
| EUR 45m
| EUR 250m
| Total bids
| DKK 16,748m
| DKK 41,143m
| DKK 121
| EUR 791m
| Interest rate spread
| +0.52%
| +0.20%
| +0.74%
| +0.71%
| Price
| 100.00
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.20
| Other information
|
|
|
|
| Maturity
| 01-04-2027
| 01-04-2027
| 01-10-2026
| 01-10-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
