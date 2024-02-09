Natural Grocers® Shows Customers Love With Valentine's Hot Deals And Gifts, February 11 - 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., wants to help customers celebrate Valentine's Day the easy and affordable way with its annual Valentine's Hot Deals event. From February 11-14, customers can enjoy sumptuous discounts on premium-quality products to pamper their sweetheart. In addition to providing unique gifts that are priced right, and ingredients for fabulous recipes, {N}power® members will receive a FREE Chocolove® chocolate bar on Valentine's Day. But the company's affections don't end there. Natural Grocers will also donate 1% of all sales on February 14, 2024, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.

{N}power members will receive a free Chocolove® chocolate bar in stores on February 14th. To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers/join

Enjoy discounts on premium-quality gifts and ingredients to treat your sweetheart at Natural Grocers Feb. 11-14, 2024.

VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS

Stretch your dollar and save time by shopping Natural Grocers' Valentine's Hot Deals .[i] From beverages to body care products, or seafood to steak, Natural Grocers has you covered. Get up to 40% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, on select products including:



25% off select GoodLight Natural CandlesTM

34% off GT's SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha (16 oz.)

27% off Bluebonnet® Intimate Essentials for Him and Her

28% off Crown Prince Natural® Smoke Oysters (3 oz.) $1 off all Thousand Hills® Steaks

FREE CHOCOLATE BAR FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

Chocolate on Valentine's Day is almost expected. But FREE chocolate on Valentine's Day makes that expectation even sweeter! {N}power members will receive a free Chocolove® chocolate bar in stores on February 14th.[ii] To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[iii]

SKIP THE RESERVATION

This Valentine's Day, make a restaurant-quality, healthy surf & turf meal at an Always Affordable price - starting at under $21 for 2 people! Vegetarian risotto & salad option starts under $9. Click here for deals.

VALENTINE'S DAY DESSERTS

Whether you stay in or dine out, don't forget the dessert!

Check out some of our most beloved Valentine's Day dessert recipes with a sweet chocolatey spin. Each has been tested and approved by the Nutrition Education Department at Natural Grocers Headquarters.





Chocolate Lava Cake with Raspberry Sauce

Chocolate Drizzled Cherry Macaroons

Dark Chocolate Truffle Brownies Flourless Chocolate Cake

CREW APPRECIATION ON VALENTINE'S DAY

To show its appreciation for its employees, Natural Grocers has dubbed February its annual "Crew Appreciation Month". Crew members receive special discounts and freebies throughout the month, with a chance to win prizes. The company will also donate 1% of its Valentine's Day sales to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to Natural Grocers good4u®

Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

MORE DEALS FOR THE MONTH

After Valentine's Day, there are still sweet deals to be had at Natural Grocers! Customers can benefit from additional discounts on products in every department through February 24, 2024. Click here for all the deals .[iv]

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid from 2/11/2024 to 2/14/2024. Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[ii] Free Chocolove®

chocolate bar. Excludes organic and no sugar added bars. Limit 1 per customer for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Offer only valid to registered {N}power members at participating Natural Grocers stores on 2/14/2024. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. This offer is pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem offer. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[iii] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

[iv] Offers available 1/27/2024 to 02/25/2024. Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice.

Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

