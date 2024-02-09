Palatin To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Teleconference And Webcast To Be Held On February 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2024 operating results on Thursday, February 15, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call-Live

Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call-Replay

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at or by clicking here .

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at



