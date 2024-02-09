               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Results Of Refinancing - Totalkredit A/S


2/9/2024 7:32:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press

Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2024.

The interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(April 2025)
DKK 		ARMs funded by 3Y RO
(April 2027)
DKK 		ARMs funded by 5Y RO
(April 2029)
DKK
Cash rate 3.58% 3.07% 3.06%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit and totalkredit. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 10 14 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment

  • Results refinancing UK

MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107832924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search