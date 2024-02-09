Wearable Devices Targets Apple Vision Pro For Mudra Band Integration For Intuitive Real Object Interaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that as part of its business strategy to offer the Mudra Band's users more intuitive ways to interact with their devices in the Apple ecosystem, the Company decided to explore compatibility between its flagship product, the Mudra Band, and the newly launched Apple Vision Pro.

The Mudra Band, known for its innovative approach to device control through neural input and gesture recognition, has been a game-changer in the wearable technology market. With the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro in U.S. stores, Wearable Devices sees a significant opportunity to enhance user interaction with this groundbreaking smart eyewear using its for intuitive real object interaction capabilities.

The key challenge in mixed reality is creating seamless interactions between the physical and digital worlds. Using Intuitive Real Object Interaction, Mudra's capability to detect pressure at the fingertips can indicate when a real object is being pressed or manipulated, while Vision Pro's hand tracking identifies the specific action and object involved. This synergy allows users to interact with real objects as naturally as they would with virtual ones, bridging the gap between the two realms.

The combination of Mudra's innovative pressure detection with the Apple Vision Pro's AR capabilities would represent a significant step forward in mixed reality technology. It exemplifies how the potential integration of complementary technologies could lead to more immersive, intuitive, and practical applications across a wide range of fields.

"We are excited about the potential integration of the Mudra Band with the Apple Vision Pro. Apple Vision Pro utilizes input from multiple cameras, and we believe that our pressure detection technology can enhance and improve the offerings of Apple Vision Pro to its users. This integration has the potential to introduce new features across a variety of uses and applications," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "Our aim is to examine and develop a seamless compatibility that will offer Apple Vision Pro users a novel way to interact with their device, enhancing both functionality and user experience.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.



Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the business-to-consumer (“B2C”) and business-to-business (“B2B”) markets. The Company's flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to“touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the extended reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol“WLDS” and“WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential integration of the Mudra Band with the Apple Vision Pro and the opportunities and applications that may result therefrom. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

...

