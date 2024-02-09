Margarita Fest Celebrating National Margarita Day: A Night To Sip And Savor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Let's raise our glasses to National Margarita Day! La Mexicana invites Margarita enthusiasts and foodies alike to join in and celebrate this iconic cocktail.

- Diva Name, owner La Mexicana Taco BarFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The La Mexicana Taco Bar , an authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant in the heart of the city, is gearing up to host a festive celebration in honor of National Margarita Day on Thursday, February 22, 2024, to celebrate the beloved tequila, triple sec, and lime concoction enjoyed by millions worldwide. There is no better way to celebrate National Margarita Day than with a fiesta of flavor, fun, and celebration.La Mexicana invites Margarita enthusiasts and foodies to celebrate this iconic cocktail. The evening will feature an array of handcrafted Margaritas that showcase the artistry and expertise of our talented mixologists. From classic lime to exotic fruit-infused variations, La Mexicana will serve up the perfect Margarita to suit every palate.Why is the perfect Margarita so important? It's more than just a drink; it's an experience that transcends taste buds. The harmonious blend of tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice creates a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate. A well-crafted Margarita is not just a beverage; it's a celebration of craftsmanship, a toast to life's vibrant moments.Owner of La Mexicana Taco Bar, Diva Name, stated,“As the proud owner of La Mexicana, I am absolutely thrilled to celebrate National Margarita Day with our amazing patrons! Because this is one of the last events at the Wilton Manor location because of the remodeling project, it is a very special event for us. At La Mexicana, we take pride in our craft, and our team has perfected the art of making amazing margaritas. This day is not just about enjoying a drink; it's a celebration of our passion and dedication to creating unique flavors. We're excited to introduce new, exciting margarita creations for our cherished customers to savor and enjoy!” She said,“Join us in commemorating this day of flavor and festivity as we unveil new and delightful margarita variations for you to experience. We're raising our glass to the joy of National Margarita Day at La Mexicana!'Celebrate with La Mexicana Taco Bar on National Margarita Day to savor the essence of this iconic cocktail. Get ready to spice up your evening with the perfect blend of margaritas, live music by Juan Sebastian Ceballos, mouthwatering Mexican flavors, non-stop entertainment, exciting giveaways, tequila tastings, exploring local vendors' products, and much more!Thursday, February 22, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.At La Mexicana Taco Bar, 2430 NE 13th Ave, Wilton Manors, FL 33305We have options to elevate your Margarita Fest experience. We offer two fantastic unlimited drink packages for PRE-PURCHASE and ONLINE ONLY. These drink packages will not be available at the door on the day of the event.. Unlimited Classic House Margaritas for $39 ON SALE (Regular Price $110)Original Flavor. Made with House Tequila.. Unlimited Premium Margaritas for $59 ON SALE (Regular Price $125)Flavors include Mango, Passion Fruit, Strawberry, and Jalapeño. Made with Maestro Dobel, Don Julio, and Altos Tequila.ORDER YOUR UNLIMITED MARGARITA DRINK PACKAGES On Sale at Groupon:About La Mexicana: Nestled in the vibrant center of Wilton Manors, La Mexicana Taco Bar boasts a reputation for offering exquisite Mexican cuisine in a captivating bohemian ambiance perfect for friends and family to enjoy, which will leave you craving more every time.###

