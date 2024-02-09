Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 10.26% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The preimplantation genetic testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% between 2022 and 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the preimplantation genetic testing market is the rising burden of neonatal deaths. Genetic deformities are the leading cause of the increase in newborn deaths around the world, which increases the need for preimplantation genetic testing solutions. As per UNICEF, an estimated fatality of 6,400 babies were found every day during the year 2021, with an estimated 2.3 million newborns worldwide having died.Furthermore, an estimated 18 deaths per 1000 live births worldwide were reported during the first month of life, making it the most dangerous month time period for newborns. The preimplantation genetic testing technology helps in curbing the issue of neonatal deaths, due to its features of detecting defective chromosomes at an early stage and prevention of congenital deformities in the fetuses. As the number of women nearing the age of childbirth increases, the demand for preimplantation genetic testing solutions will be also expected to increase in the market.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the preimplantation genetic testing market. For instance, in April 2023, The Prelude Network, one of the largest and fastest growing network of fertility centres in the North American region, and TheHelpCureHD Foundation announced the launch of the More Than Infertility global campaign that combines the parallel missions of both organizations to increase awareness and education on vitro fertilization (IVF) with preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), helping aspiring parents to have a baby free of the Huntington's disease. This campaign was launched in observance of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) and Canadian Awareness Week (CFAW) from April 23, 2023 to April 29, 2023.Access sample report or view details:The preimplantation genetic testing market, based on technology, is categorized into five types- next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescent in-situ hybridization, comparative genomic hybridization, and single molecule polymorphism.The preimplantation genetic testing market, based on procedure type, is categorized into two types- preimplantation genetic screening and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. The preimplantation genetic testing consists of a group of genetic assays that are used for the evaluation of embryos before the transfer to the uterus. The different procedure types include the monitoring process and the solution outputted from the screening process.The preimplantation genetic testing market, based on application, is categorized into four types- aneuploidy, single gene disorders, x-linked disorders, and others. Preimplantation genetic testing can be used for a variety of disorders, which include aneuploidy, single gene disorders, x-linked disorders, and many others.The preimplantation genetic testing market, based on end-users, is categorized into three types- maternity clinics, hospitals, and others. Since preimplantation genetic testing is commonly used for fertility purposes, the majority of end-users for this technology will include maternity clinics and hospitals.The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increasing prevalence of late pregnancies and the growing liberal regulations in various countries for screening in the region. It is also home to global leaders in the market, further fuelling the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period due to the increasing population of child-bearing mothers in the region, along with the advancements in reproductive health.The research includes several key players from the preimplantation genetic testing market, such as Milann Fertility Center, Pac Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Natera, Illumina, Johns Hopkins Medicine, NYU Langone Health, Cloudnine Fertility, MedGenome, and CNY Fertility.The market analytics report segments the preimplantation genetic testing market using the following criteria:.By Technology:oNext Generation SequencingoPolymerase Chain ReactionoFluorescent In-Situ HybridizationoComparative Genomic HybridizationoSingle Molecule Polymorphism.By Procedure Type:oPreimplantation Genetic ScreeningoPreimplantation Genetic Diagnosis.By Application:oAneuploidyoSingle Gene DisordersoX-linked DisordersoOthers.By End-User:oMaternity ClinicsoHospitalsoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.ThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:oMilann Fertility CenteroPac GenomicsoThermo Fisher ScientificoNateraoIlluminaoJohns Hopkins MedicineoNYU Langone HealthoCloudnine FertilityoMedGenomeoCNY FertilityExplore More Reports:.Genetically Modified (GM) Food Market:.Point-Of-Care Genetic Testing Market:.Genomics Market:

