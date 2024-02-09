Wearable Electronics Market Forecast To Hit $459.58B By 2030 | Growing At A CAGR Of 19.96%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wearable Electronics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (Wrist-wear, Eye-wear, Body-wear, and Others) and Applications (Healthcare, Entertainment, Industrial, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global wearable electronics market size was valued at $81.40 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $459.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.96% from 2021 to 2030

Wearable electronics refers to an integrated computing device or product, which helps the person or the user wearing it to enhance day to day activities. The dawn of mobile wireless systems, smart phones, has sparked a new era for wearable electronics globally. Gadgets which were deemed to be just used in industrial & commercial applications have now found their way into normal consumers enhancing their quality of life through various applications such as healthcare, sports & fitness, and lifestyle among a few.

The prominent factor that drives the wearable electronics market growth include lower device cost due to the emergence of a large number of manufacturers and rise in awareness among customers for health-related activities and increase in usage amongst customers of varied age profiles for patient tracking systems. However, surge in number of customers adopting digital devices and presence of internet mobility is expected to hinder the growth of the wearable electronics market trends. Conversely, rise in investment on building a connected ecosystem is projected to offer remunerative wearable electronics market opportunities.

The Wearable Electronics Market registered increasing growth rate and was impacted positively due to COVID-19.

Competitive Analysis:

The wearable electronics industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the wearable electronics market include,

➡️ Adidas AG

➡️ Apple, Inc.

➡️ Fitbit, Inc.

➡️ Google, Inc.

➡️ Nike, Inc.

➡️ Sony Corporation

➡️ Samsung Electronics

➡️ Garmin Ltd.

➡️ Sensoria Inc.

➡️ LG Electronics

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors in the wearable electronics market include lower device cost due to the emergence of a large number of manufacturers, rise in awareness among customers for health-related activities, and increase in usage among customers of varied age profiles for patient tracking systems. However, surge in number of customers adopting digital devices and presence of internet mobility is expected to hinder the growth of the wearable electronics market. Conversely, increase in investment on building a connected ecosystem is projected to offer remunerative wearable electronics market opportunities. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global wearable electronics market growth along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall wearable electronics market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The wearable electronics market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021- 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

➡️ The report includes the wearable electronics market share of key vendors and market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

