ESCWA And PSA Organise Modernisation In Price Statistics Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), in cooperation with the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) organised a national training workshop on modernisation and innovation in the field of price statistics.

This workshop is part of the activities of one of the projects implemented by the Price Statistics Department at ESCWA, a project that aims at 'modernizing statistical tools; within the activities of the work stream dedicated to innovation in the field of price statistics.

The price statistics team at the Planning and Statistics Authority took part in the workshop as a complementary stage for training on advanced tools in collecting data related to prices.

The workshop reviewed the use of innovative tools to collect price data and the use of the tool developed by ESCWA to automatically collect prices using the APCT tool from websites.

ESCWA and the PSA have previously organized, in this context, a workshop on the unified consumer price index in October 2022.