Brazoria County, Texas Caregiver Named Caring Senior Service's Caregiver Of The Year For 2023

Christina Divine was chosen from among several nominees systemwide for the non-medical care services company's prestigious award

Caring Senior Service , a private-duty, non-medical home care services company, has named Brazoria County, Texas, Caring Senior Service employee Christina Divine as its 2023 Caregiver of the Year.

Divine was nominated by her employers, Mike and Adie Walls, owners of Caring Senior Service of

Brazoria County .

Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County employee Christina Divine was chosen from a systemwide pool of nominees as the company's national 2023 Caregiver of the Year.

"Christina consistently exceeds all expectations, and we're thrilled that she was chosen as Caring Senior Service's Caregiver of the Year," said Adie Walls. "Her devotion to her clients is inspiring. She makes accommodations for special occasions, never complains when plans are changed and always maintains a positive attitude. We believe no one is more deserving of this award than Christina."

In addition to receiving this honor, Divine will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the company's annual conference in Cancun, Mexico, in April, where she will also be recognized on stage.

In their nomination of Divine, the Walls pointed to her devotion to her clients as one of the reasons she should receive the award. They said that she prepares a four-course meal from scratch daily for her clients and even makes them a meal in the slow cooker for the weekend so that they have healthy food to eat when she is not available. She also attends doctor's visits with her clients and helps with hair and makeup.

Divine has worked with Caring Senior Service since 1997 and has been employed at three Caring Senior Service locations during her career, including Caring Senior Service of Phoenix and Caring Senior Service of Kerrville, Texas, before coming to Brazoria County in 2015. She worked at the Brazoria County location for a short time before leaving, only to return in 2023.

"When she reapplied to work here, we knew we had to have her back," Walls said. "She's a great asset and has made the most of her time with us."

In late 2023, Divine received the educational requirements to become a GreatCare® Master Caregiver.

"Christina actively remains engaged in the wellbeing of her clients, overcoming daily caregiving challenges with a smile and a heart full of positivity," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "Her care goes above and beyond to enhance the lives of those she serves. Christina is truly the embodiment of the spirit of Caring Senior Service, and we want to thank her for her dedication."

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service

is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at .

