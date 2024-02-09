A Call For More Resources For Aging Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Caring Place HUB App

Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions

- Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CEO, CareWise SolutionsOLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family caregivers, employed or not, spend significant time navigating the seemingly endless options for insurance, healthcare, home support, and more. Tales of spending hours on hold and days searching the internet while keeping it all a secret from their employer abound.The mission of the Caring Place HUB from CareWise Solutions is to help recapture this time, reduce frustration, and support a better quality of life for both caregivers and their aging loved ones who require care. So, two types of resources are included in the Caring Place HUB. Both types help families because they are aligned with the Caring Place HUB's mission.Standard ResourcesOver 200 standard resources are free and available to all users. These are vetted, aggregated sources of information, education, and connections specifically presented for caregivers and their aging loved ones who require care. All in one place are resources like:.Government Services.Community Connections.Education.Self-Care.Isolation Busters.Safety.And moreThese standard resources are updated and expanded with each update to the Caring Place HUB.Premium PartnersPremium Partners offer vetted, relevant, quality products and services at a fee in addition to the Caring Place HUB membership. No more searching the internet and wondering if a company is trustworthy. The groundwork is already done.The current HUB Premium Partners are listed on the Services Page on the CareWise Solutions non-profit website . Each partner offers unique, practical, high-caliber products or services designed to enrich the lives of caregivers and aging loved ones.A Call for More Caregiver Resources for the Caring Place HUBThe Caring Place HUB aims to compile an even more complete collection of caregiver and career resources. As such, this is a call to ask for help. What standard resources or Premium Partners would be valuable additions to the Caring Place HUB? Please get in touch with us to let us know.

The Caring Place Hub is an online dashboard and smartphone app with proprietary and curated resources for Employers, Employee-Caregivers, and families.