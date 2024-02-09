Green Building Materials Market Size Worth $237.3 Billion By 2030 | Top Companies And Industry Growth Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Building Market

The green building materials market size was valued at $237.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $511.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Green Building Materials Market by Product Type (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, and Others) and Application (Residential Buildings and Non-Residential Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global green building materials industry generated $237.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $511.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Emission reduction potential of green building materials, high asset value of green buildings, growth in public awareness regarding green materials, and increase in client & market demand are the major factors that drive the green building materials market across the globe. In addition, reduction in operating costs and enhanced worker productivity due to healthier indoor environment supplements the market growth. A wide variety of green building materials are available in the market including linoleum, galvalume panels, and fiber-cement composites. New low-rise and high residential buildings, retrofits of existing buildings, and new industrial buildings are the major areas where growth of green building materials is expected. DGNB, LEED, BREEAM, HQE, and EnergyStar are some of the certification systems that evaluate performance of the green buildings. They rate the buildings according to some set standards.

Chemicals & Materials at Allied Market Research,“Though, cost concerns, market barriers and lack of government policies encouraging green construction are some factors, which hinder the growth of green building materials, continuous innovation and rise in growth of building and construction sector provides a great potential for market expansion.”

Exterior products accounted for more than one-third of the market in terms of revenue in 2015. Employment of green building exterior products in construction industry offers energy efficiency, durability, low maintenance, and operation cost and waste reduction over traditional construction techniques. Residential buildings segment holds the largest share by application in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increase in concerns regarding rise in energy prices, accelerating climate change, negative health impact associated with building materials, and stormwater runoff polluting rivers and lakes have reinforced the need for green building construction in the residential sector.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global green building materials market, owing to a sharp decline in demand for green building materials.

The pandemic halted the production facilities and disrupted the supply chain, due to the implementation of lockdown. This, in turn, hampered the market growth.

However, the market is recovering steadily as the construction activities are back on track.

The prominent market players are Alumasc Group Plc (UK), Amvik Systems (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Bauder Limited (UK), Binderholz GmbH (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Interface Inc. (U.S.), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), and Owens Corning (U.S.)

