Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At Significant CAGR Close To 12%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.35% between 2022 and 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is the increasing R&D initiatives occurring in the market. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a type of hereditary neuromuscular disorder that causes the degeneration of alpha motor neurons from the anterior horn cells in the spinal cord , which is known to cause severe and progressive hypotonia and muscular degradation. It has been found that the frequency of this disorder occurring is 1 in 40-50 and has an estimated incidence count of 1 in 100,000 live births. In the field of medicine, the increase in research and development that is aimed at the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy disorder increases the growth of the market. The projects can range from gene therapy to small molecule medications and gene editing technologies, which are driven by the urgency of efficient and effective treatments and understanding of the SMA disorder. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration approved an innovative gene therapy that treats paediatric patients with SMA disorder, dubbed Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) in May 2019. This medication was the first type of gene therapy that was approved for the treatment of children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy. There was another oral treatment medication that was approved by the FDA in 2020, dubbed Evrysdi (risdiplam), which is known to treat patients that are two months of age or older that have contracted the SMA disorder, and is the first type of oral drug approved by the FDA to treat this disorder. Along with such innovations and development, the Biogen company has hopes of evaluating treatment alternatives to guide the SMA community with innovations. The increase in research and development therefore drives the growth of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market during the forecast period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market. For instance, as of January 2023, Biogen and Alcyone Therapeutics have announced their licensing and collaboration deal for the evaluation of a novel device for improving patient experience and access to neurological antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies. This collaboration allows Biogen to leverage the ThecaFlex DRxTM System to achieve the goal of enhancing patient treatment experience and accessibility for the population that is suffering from neurological disease, which includes spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The ThecaFlex DRxTM System also has the potential to be the first type of plantable device that is designed to enable routine subcutaneous administration of ASO therapies to the cerebrospinal fluid.Access sample report or view details:The spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, based on type, is categorized into four types- type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 4. There are different types of spinal muscular atrophy, which include acute infantile (SMA type 1, or Werdnig-Hoffman disease), chronic infantile (SMA type 2), chronic juvenile (SMA type 3 or Kugelberg-Welander disease), and adult-onset (SMA type 4).The spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, based on drugs, is categorized into four types- spinraza, zolgensma, evrysdi, and others. The drugs used for the treatment of SMA help manage symptoms and improve the living conditions of the people affected by the SMA disorder with the best quality of life.The spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, based on route of administration, is categorized into two types- oral and injection. The oral form of medication involves medicines fed through the mouth and the injection form is the injection of the medication through a syringe specially made for the SMA disorder.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the advent of novel therapeutics, which include gene therapies and small-molecule pharmaceuticals. The growth is further boosted by the government initiatives that are put in place for the support of the treatment of SMA disorder. For instance, the Indian Government announced the launch of the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) in March 2021 which supports the treatment of rare disease patients. This initiative provides several benefits, one of which includes financial support for patients suffering from any category of rare diseases and for treatment with up to Rs. 50 lakhs. The rare disease treatment categories include the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy as well, making the medicines for treatment affordable for patients who are suffering from SMA. Therefore, the increase in government support and advances in medicine and technology help drive the growth of the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market, such as Cure SMA, Evrysdi, Novartis, Biogen, Roche, Zolgensma, Spinraza, Fierce Pharma, Cleveland Clinic, and Aster DM Healthcare.The market analytics report segments the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market using the following criteria:.By Type:oType 1oType 2oType 3oType 4.By Drug:oSpinrazaoZolgensmaoEvrysdioOthers.By Route of Administration:oOraloInjection.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled::oCure SMAoEvrysdioBiogenoNovartisoZolgensmaoRocheoFierce PharmaoSpinrazaoCleveland ClinicoAster DM HealthcareExplore More Reports:.Sleep Disorder Treatment Market:.Acne Treatment Market:.Global Spinal Implants Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn