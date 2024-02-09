Endometriosis Treatment Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 2.91 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 11.87%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The endometriosis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% from US$1.431 billion in 2022 to US$2.91 billion in 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the endometriosis treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.91 billion by 2029.The endometriosis treatment market has received a lot of attention and expansion in recent years, as people become more aware of this severe gynecological ailment. As medical research advances and new pharmaceutical discoveries emerge, the endometriosis treatment market is expected to rise significantly in the future years. Rising prevalence of endometriosis, more healthcare knowledge, and a growing emphasis on women's health all help to drive market growth. Furthermore, a trend toward individualized and more effective treatment options is likely to propel the industry ahead, providing promise for a better quality of life for people suffering from endometriosis.The global endometriosis treatment market is gaining traction and evolving as the healthcare industry addresses the complexity of endometriosis, a gynecological ailment that affects millions of women globally. Endometriosis is defined as the abnormal development of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, which results in persistent discomfort, infertility, and other severe symptoms. As the understanding of this condition grows and diagnostic skills improve, the market for endometriosis therapy has expanded into a variety of pharmacological classes, with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), oral contraceptives, and other therapeutic alternatives taking the lead. The constant quest for more effective and well-tolerated medicines, along with an increasing emphasis on patient-centered care, is defining the market's direction. This introduction sets the context for delving into the changing environment of endometriosis therapy, including significant market sectors, ongoing research, and possible variables impacting the future of managing this illness.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, according to GSK plc, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplementary Biologics Licence Application (sBLA) for Jemperli (dostarlimab) together with chemotherapy for the therapy of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in June 2023.Access sample report or view details:Based on treatment type the global endometriosis treatment market is divided into pain medication and hormone therapy . The pain medication segment is anticipated to have a prominent market share over the forecast period. Patients with endometriosis face a variety of unpleasant symptoms, including dysmenorrhea and dyspareunia, persistent pelvic discomfort, infertility, and psychological distress. As a result, drugs that suppress unpleasant illness symptoms gradually have less of an influence on mental health and quality of life. This pharmaceutical offers fewer side effects, good tolerance, fair pricing, and a strong safety profile, which is propelling the market.Based on drug class the global endometriosis treatment market is divided into NSAIDs, oral contraceptives, and others. Oral contraceptives are poised to have a major market share over the forecast period. Oral contraceptives, including hormonal medications, have long been used to control endometriosis symptoms. The potential for good symptom management, along with the simplicity of oral administration, may help to sustain the expansion of this market.Based on distribution channels the global endometriosis treatment market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Among these, retail pharmacies are likely to have a major market share and are anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is because the majority of endometriosis patients are treated in outpatient settings and there is a significant prevalence of over-the-counter medications. Other reasons driving market expansion include an increase in endometriosis medicine prescriptions, more illness awareness, and rising healthcare costs.Based on Geography the North American region is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. The presence of numerous significant companies in the area, including Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc., as well as advancements in medication production technology, are driving market expansion. This is mostly due to an increase in the incidence of endometriosis, which necessitates treatment with gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medications, increased government support for endometriosis research, and a considerable increase in capital income in developed nations. Furthermore, the availability of a sophisticated reimbursement framework aimed at reducing spending levels encourages market growth. Thus, such factors drive market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global endometriosis treatment market, that have been covered are Bayer, Apollo Cradle, Endodiag, HCA Healthcare UK, EndoFound, The Endometriosis Clinic, The Endo Co, Bupa, NYU Langone Health, Cromwell Hospital.The market analytics report segments the global endometriosis treatment market on the following basis:.By Treatment TypeoPain MedicationoHormone Therapy.By Drug ClassoNsaidsoOral ContraceptiveoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloHospital PharmacyoRetail PharmacyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer.Apollo Cradle.Endodiag.HCA Healthcare UK.EndoFound.The Endometriosis Clinic.The Endo Co.Bupa.NYU Langone Health.Cromwell HospitalExplore More Reports:.Global Endoscopes Market:.Global Endocrine Testing Market:.Global Endocrine Testing Market:

