Huma Qureshi Spends Time In Delhi Bookstore Signing Copies Of Debut Novel

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who officially turned writer in December 2023 following the release of her first novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' (HarperCollins India), spared some time on Friday in the city where she grew up signing copies of the book at a popular bookstore.
As she signed copies of the book for her fans, Huma looked stunning in an olive-coloured outfit paired with gold jewelry and sunglasses.
The actress even posed with a copy of the book for the shutterbugs present at the bookstore.
Huma had said on another occasion that the fantasy novel explores the transformation of a willful and rebellious girl into a superhero.
'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero', according to the book's blurb, is a story of magic, wonder and resilience, where the protagonist, Zeba, wearing her hijab as a cape, becomes a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.
