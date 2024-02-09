Apple Allows Developers To Add Alternative App Stores Ahead Of New EU Law

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Apple has allowed developers to add alternative app stores ahead of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) that will come into force next month.

The tech giant said in an update that developers in the EU can now add alternative app marketplaces and generate alternative distribution packages.

“Turn on notifications to automatically inform alternative app marketplaces about package updates. Submit iOS apps for notarisation,” said the company.

The notarisation process is required for all apps that will be distributed through alternative marketplaces.

Epic Games and AltStore have already announced plans to launch their iOS app stores.

Apple is making these changes to App Store Connect ahead of the launch of iOS 17.4.

Alternative app marketplaces are special iOS apps that can be downloaded onto an iPhone from a website or a web browser, serving as an alternative to the App Store, reports Macrumors.

App marketplaces are able to distribute iOS apps, giving developers a way to sell their apps without using the App Store.

Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union in response to the DMA.

The key news is that third-party app stores will be allowed on iOS for the first time. The changes will arrive with iOS 17.4 in March.

However, the upcoming new App Store tax has become a bone of contention for many companies.

--IANS

na/